ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews were responding to a car crash on I-75 South Saturday evening, just before the exit to Andersonville Highway.

They said that a Lifestar helicopter was arriving at around 9:45 p.m. to help out with the crash.

Additional information about the crash, including whether there were any injuries and the events leading up to it, were not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.