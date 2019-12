The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to not text and drive with a hilarious overhead sign message referencing the beloved Cousin Eddie from the Christmas hit movie National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Tennessee's hands-free law took effect on July 1, making holding your phone while driving illegal.

Tennessee Highway Patrol We welcomed some new faces to the Tennessee Highway Patrol today Today, Commissioner Jeff Long of the Tennessee Department of Safety welcomed the newest troopers of the THP Cadet Class 1219. The 37 cadets earned their badges and delivered their oaths of office after completing 20-weeks of intense physical and classroom training at the THP Training Center.

In anticipation of holiday travelers, TDOT is halting construction-related lane closures on interstates and state highways from December 20 at noon to January 2 at 6 a.m.