TDOT: Roadwork near busy Alcoa Hwy intersection to have 'significant traffic' impact

Crews will be working at Alcoa Highway and Louisville Road, probably starting about 8 p.m. Friday.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Starting Friday night, road crews will start work that will affect one of Blount County's busiest intersections.

The construction will affect drivers trying to get on to Louisville Road from southbound Alcoa Highway. It's a major commercial intersection.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation warns it'll have a "significant impact" on traffic.

According to TDOT, starting about 8 p.m. Friday, southbound travel on Alcoa Highway approaching Louisville Road will be reduced to a single lane. You also won't be able to turn right onto Louisville Road from Alcoa Highway.

Drivers need to look out for the crews and drive with caution as they pass them.

Crews are going to be doing concrete replacement work in the area.

Southbound drivers who want to access Louisville Road will have to detour further south to the Middlesettlements Road exit. They can then double back on Alcoa Highway and take a left to get onto Louisville Road.

"This detour is expected to be in place until early Sunday morning. Left turn movement onto Louisville Road will remain open during this time. All roadwork will be complete by 6 a.m. on Monday, March 6," a TDOT statement reads.