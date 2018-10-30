For more than two years, construction crews have been working on a more than 4-mile stretch of Interstate 75 in Campbell County.

Now months past its anticipated completion date, TDOT has posted a proposal for a bidder on the site Bid Express on Friday to complete the project by Sept. 30, 2019.

The listing asks for a contractor to take on completion of a truck climbing lane on I-75 Northbound from Mile Marker 135.5 to 140.1, including grading, drainage and paving.

The bids are scheduled to be received by Nov. 16.

The project initially began back in Spring 2016 and was estimated to have been completed in May 2018.

In Oct. 2017, WBIR 10News reported on growing frustration over the project when it was roughly 57 percent complete.

People that drive that stretch of I-75 on a daily basis said the project caused serious delays for them.

“It takes me about an hour and 15 minutes on average to get to my office,” one man who commuted to Knox County told us at the time. “Now I’m planning on at least an hour and a half, minimum.”

Safety has also been a concern with this project, with frequent commuters saying they've noticed an increase in wrecks in the construction zone.

TDOT said in 2017 it understands construction can be frustrating and it appreciates people’s patience.

