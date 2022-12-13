Sleetwood Mac or Tim McThaw? | TDOT's Name A Snowplow Contest begins

The four names with the most votes will be displayed on four different snowplows—one in each region: Memphis, Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The most exciting event of the year is now taking place. It's the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!

Voters can pick their favorite snowplow name from a provided list. The names are:

Big Leplowski

Big Orange

BoomBoomPlow

Brinestone Plowboy

Darth Blader

Don't flurry, be happy

Freeze Slick Mafia

Gatlinbrr

Graceland Growler

Grit & Brine

King Henry

Melton John

MilkNBread

Nashville Plowdators

No More, Mr. Ice Guy!

Reba McEnplower

Rhinestone Plowboy

Sleetwood Mac

Snowlene

Snowletta Lynn

Sweet Child O' Brine

Tennessee VolunCLEAR

Thaw Enforcement

Tim McThaw

You're Welcome

