Sleetwood Mac or Tim McThaw? | TDOT's Name A Snowplow Contest begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The most exciting event of the year is now taking place. It's the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!
Voters can pick their favorite snowplow name from a provided list. The names are:
- Big Leplowski
- Big Orange
- BoomBoomPlow
- Brinestone Plowboy
- Darth Blader
- Don't flurry, be happy
- Freeze Slick Mafia
- Gatlinbrr
- Graceland Growler
- Grit & Brine
- King Henry
- Melton John
- MilkNBread
- Nashville Plowdators
- No More, Mr. Ice Guy!
- Reba McEnplower
- Rhinestone Plowboy
- Sleetwood Mac
- Snowlene
- Snowletta Lynn
- Sweet Child O' Brine
- Tennessee VolunCLEAR
- Thaw Enforcement
- Tim McThaw
- You're Welcome
The four names with the most votes will be displayed on four different snowplows—one in each region: Memphis, Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
The winners will be announced early next month. Voting ends Friday, Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.