x
Sleetwood Mac or Tim McThaw? | TDOT's Name A Snowplow Contest begins

The four names with the most votes will be displayed on four different snowplows—one in each region: Memphis, Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The most exciting event of the year is now taking place. It's the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest

Voters can pick their favorite snowplow name from a provided list. The names are: 

  • Big Leplowski
  • Big Orange
  • BoomBoomPlow
  • Brinestone Plowboy
  • Darth Blader
  • Don't flurry, be happy
  • Freeze Slick Mafia
  • Gatlinbrr
  • Graceland Growler
  • Grit & Brine
  • King Henry
  • Melton John
  • MilkNBread
  • Nashville Plowdators
  • No More, Mr. Ice Guy!
  • Reba McEnplower
  • Rhinestone Plowboy
  • Sleetwood Mac
  • Snowlene
  • Snowletta Lynn
  • Sweet Child O' Brine
  • Tennessee VolunCLEAR
  • Thaw Enforcement
  • Tim McThaw
  • You're Welcome

The winners will be announced early next month. Voting ends Friday, Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

