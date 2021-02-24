TDOT to repair potholes caused by last week's winter storm

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, multiple crews will be patching potholes over the coming days and weeks.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will start repairing several potholes along interstates and state highways in middle and west Tennessee caused by last week's winter storm.

Officials said that cold mix asphalt is currently being used for repairs. Some asphalt plants will open during the day and allow crews to use hot mix for a more permanent repair. But it may be spring or early summer before more permanent repairs are made. Full-scale paving may be necessary for many locations. Some crews will be assigned to interstates while others will focus on state routes.

TDOT officials said that they do not keep a tally of how many potholes have been repaired or the cost of repairs per pothole. These repairs are part of normal highway maintenance operations.

Motorists should be prepared for short-term traffic delays during these repair operations.

While crews will perform repairs during off-peak travel times (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. weekdays), some lane closures may extend into the late afternoon, evening, and weekends, officials said.

Drivers are asked to be patient and to watch out for TDOT crews on interstates and state highways.