TDOT to soon collect public input on plan to develop infrastructure for electric vehicles

Starting in late April, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will launch a survey about how people want electric vehicle charging station built in the state.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is expected to soon launch a survey collecting people's opinions on how a wide-ranging system of electric vehicle charging stations should be built across the state.

The survey will be part of the Tennessee Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan. Officials are developing that plan after learning they could get funds to create a network of charging stations in specific areas designated by the federal government.

Those areas are called "Alternative Fuel Corridors" and will be considered fully built out once there is charging infrastructure installed every 50 miles and each charging location includes at least four 150kW fast chargers, as well as some other criteria.

Most of those corridors are marked along major routes in Tennessee like I-75 and I-24.

To get this money, states need to submit plans to the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation by Aug. 1, 2022. To ensure the plans adequately reflect the state's needs, officials need to conduct stakeholder and public outreach about the plans.

The final plan will be submitted to the federal office and published online.