THP: 3 injured, teen charged after crash on Pellissippi Parkway

Johnathan Williams was charged with driving on suspended license, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Credit: THP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 19-year-old is charged after a car crash that happened on Pellissippi Parkway Thursday night, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Johnathan Williams was charged with driving on suspended license, THP said.

The crash happened around 8:46 p.m. on Horseshoe Bend Lane. Williams was driving over the posted speed limit going northbound on SR 162, according to the report.  

THP also said another car attempted to make a left turn onto Horseshoe Bend when it was struck by Williams. 

After getting struck, the car crashed into another car that was at a stop sign. 

The driver and passenger in the third car were reportedly injured, according to THP. 

