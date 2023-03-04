THP: 3 injured, teen charged after crash on Pellissippi Parkway

Johnathan Williams was charged with driving on suspended license, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 19-year-old is charged after a car crash that happened on Pellissippi Parkway Thursday night, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Johnathan Williams was charged with driving on suspended license, THP said.

The crash happened around 8:46 p.m. on Horseshoe Bend Lane. Williams was driving over the posted speed limit going northbound on SR 162, according to the report.

THP also said another car attempted to make a left turn onto Horseshoe Bend when it was struck by Williams.

After getting struck, the car crashed into another car that was at a stop sign.