KPD: 19-year-old dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-275 South, investigation underway

The teen lost control of the car, flipped numerous times and was ejected from the car, police says.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-275 South near Heiskell Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

According to KPD, a GMC SUV was traveling south when the driver lost control of the car and flipped numerous times. The driver, a 19-year-old male, was ejected from the car.

He was later taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, KPD said.

After the SUV left the roadway, it struck another car that was merging onto I-275 South. KPD said the driver of that car was not injured.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.