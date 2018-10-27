Loudon — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a teen lost control of his car after hitting a deer on Highway 11, causing a wreck that killed another teen in an oncoming car.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday near Natalie Boulevard.

The driver who hit the deer was 17 years old and was driving a Kia Sedan.

THP said he was traveling southbound when he hit the deer, causing him to lose control and travel across the lane of traffic, hitting the Volvo Sedan head on.

The THP report says the deceased 16-year-old did not have a seatbelt on. Both drivers were injured.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said the road was closed from the time of the wreck until about 2:30 a.m., when it reopened.

© 2018 WBIR