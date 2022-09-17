'That is not acceptable to us' | Tellico Plains neighbors concerned over road closure in Cherokee National Forest

People in the area said keeping North River Road closed through the end of hunting season will negatively impact the local economy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neighbors in Tellico Plains said they are concerned about how a road closure on the Cherokee National Forest could negatively impact the local economy.

Barry Duckett described as "unacceptable" the Tellico District Forest Service's decision to close North River Road through the end of hunting season, which officially begins on October 1.

Duckett said this time of the year is crucial for tourism in Tellico Plains.

"By closing this road, it is going to affect all the hunts, the fishermen, the leaf lookers, the Jeep riders," he mentioned. "Which is going to affect a lot of the businesses here in Tellico Plains. This is their major season for making money; this could either make them or break them."

People in Tellico Plains met Saturday afternoon at Tellico Plains High School to discuss the next steps. For now, they are asking the Forest Service to postpone the closure until the start of the new year, which is when tourism season tends to die down.

Duckett said, however, the Forest Service has not agreed to do that.

"It is very disappointing that the Forest Service will not work with us on this issue," he added.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann was also in attendance at that meeting. He said he had reached out to the federal agency in charge to get some answers, including the possibility of postponing the road closure. He said the agency told him it would reach back out to him on Monday.