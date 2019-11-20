TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — Tellico Plains High School's baseball team is trading uniforms for ugly Christmas sweaters.

The team's "Beary Merry Christmas Run" will take place Saturday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. It'll start at the school's alumni center, head through downtown Tellico Plains and end on the school's football field.

Admission is $20 per runner, and sign-ups are online. The price will increase after 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30. Event organizers said all proceeds will go toward improving the team's field conditions -- the team wants to invest in a field house, wall, field and eventually lights.

RELATED: Knoxville, Gatlinburg announce holiday events: lights, parades, Paula Deen and more!

The team plans to give prices in each age and gender division. There will also be prizes for the best male runner and the best female runner. Finally, there's a festive prize: whoever wears the ugliest Christmas sweater will win the "Beary Ugly Christmas Sweater" award.

RELATED: Here comes Christmas! U.S. Capitol Christmas tree to stop in Knoxville in late November

RELATED: Market Square freezes over: Downtown Knoxville ice skating rink opens soon