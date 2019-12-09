TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — Two men from Tellico Plains are banned from hunting in or even entering any national forest for two years after being convicted of poaching bear in the Cherokee National Forest (CNF).

A federal judge found Keith Bernard McJunkin, 59, and Levi Zachary Wilson, 31, guilty of baiting bears inside the CNF on Sept. 4. Each men received two years of probation in addition to the ban. McJunkin was also ordered to pay $1,600 in fines and Levi Wilson was ordered to pay $1,100 in fines.

RELATED: Veteran bear hunter: 'Bears are getting into more and more places where they've never been'

RELATED: Record bear hunt a sign of a booming bear population

The pair were part of a larger group of hunters from Tellico Plains who baited and trapped bears inside the Cherokee National Forest in July and August of 2018.

Terry Worth McJunkin, 37, Joseph Don Taylor, 38, and Derrick F. Cathey, 32, each previously pleaded guilty to hunting bear over bait. Terry McJunkin was sentenced to 5 years of probation with a 5-year hunting ban and 5-year national-forest ban and ordered to pay $4,000 in fines. Joseph Taylor and Derrick Cathey were each sentenced to 2 years of probation with a 1-year hunting ban and 1-year national-forest ban. Joseph Taylor was also ordered to pay $3,000 in fines and $250 in restitution to the U.S. Forest Service. Derrick Cathey was ordered to pay $250 in fines.

RELATED: 9 charged with baiting bears, letting dogs attack them

RELATED: Hunters aren't having a hard time this season with the recent increase in bear sightings

RELATED: TWRA: Successful bear hunt means healthy population

Bear hunting is legal in the Cherokee National Forest during the season and in certain districts.