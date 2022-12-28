TEMA: Seven people dead across TN due to arctic blast that swept through state

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency also said that as temperatures rise, some areas are experiencing problems with their water systems.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said there were "seven weather-related fatalities" across the state as an arctic blast swept through and brought temperatures dangerously low.

The arctic blast brought temperatures down to the single digits late Thursday night and into Friday morning, with winds that reached over 40 mph. The low temperatures and high winds combined and brought wind chills down to -20 degrees in some places across East Tennessee.

As a result of those freezing temperatures, TEMA also said that several places across the state started experiencing problems with water systems as temperatures start to rise back up. There are 34 counties in the state that have reported issues with their water systems and 12 jurisdictions that issued boil water advisories, they said.

The State Emergency Operations Center was activated at level three, according to TEMA. At that level, the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan is activated and some emergency service coordinators for state departments are called to the center to organize a response.