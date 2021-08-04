Maintenance work to cause temporary, single-lane closures along North and Southbound Spur

The roadside work will include litter removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning, culvert cleaning, and survey work in the tunnel.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will conduct temporary single-lane closures along the North and Southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge from April 12 through April 29.

According to a press release, roadside work will include litter removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning, culvert cleaning, and survey work in the tunnel.

The temporary closures will ensure the safety of workers along the narrow shoulders on the heavily trafficked road.

The single-lane closures between April 12 and April 22 will begin daily at 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday each week.

During the week of April 26, the single-lane closures will occur near the tunnel on the Northbound lanes of the Spur to allow for engineering and survey work. The work is expected to take two days and will occur between April 26 and April 29.

Motorists should expect traffic delays, prepare to reduce speed, and use extra caution when traveling through these work zones.