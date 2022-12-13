AMR welcomes 10 new EMT graduates from 'Earn While You Learn' program

The Earn While You Learn program gives people a chance to collect paychecks while going through EMT training. AMR also paid the costs for them to go through training

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — American Medical Response welcomed 10 new emergency medical technicians into their ranks on Tuesday. The new EMTs are graduates from the company's "Earn While You Learn" program, which gives people a chance to get paid while attending an EMT training course, also paid for by AMR.

The graduation ceremony was at AMR headquarters on Gallows Point Drive in West Knox County. Most of the graduating class were also women, according to a release from a spokesperson.

As part of the program, students will begin working for the company with a pay increase, according to AMR. Specific information about their pay rates was not immediately available.

The training last between six weeks and 12 weeks. After graduating, the students also got their EMT certification. It is designed to condense traditional training into a shorter timeframe, according to a video about the program.