An Arizona woman was denied medication to manage her health and her miscarriage at a Peoria, Arizona Walgreens after a pharmacist refused to fill her prescription. In Arizona, pharmacists can step away from filling prescriptions or contraceptive supplies based on their moral or religious beliefs.

But Arizona isn't the only state with this law. It can happen in Tennessee, too.

Tennessee is one of 11 states that allow pharmacists to refuse to fill a prescription for contraceptive drugs based on moral or religious objections.

Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, and Tennessee have broad refusal clauses, while Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, and South Dakota all have laws specifically naming pharmacists.

Tennessee law not only allows pharmacists to refuse to provide contraceptives, it also absolves them from being held liable for it:

"No private institution or physician, nor any agent or employee of such institution or physician, shall be prohibited from refusing to provide contraceptive procedures, supplies, and information when such refusal is based upon religious or conscientious objection, and no such institution, employee, agent, or physician shall be held liable for such refusal," the code reads.

