Knoxville — The Tennessean Personal Luxury Hotel will officially dedicate its Pat Summitt Suite tomorrow, Sept. 20.

The suite is designed to honor the Tennessee Lady Vols iconic coach and to benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation, which raises funds to support Alzheimer's patients, caregivers and clinical research.

A portion of all room rates from this suite will be donated to the Pat Summitt Foundation.

"We wanted to honor the late Pat Summitt in a way that would be lasting and appropriate for an iconic coach and native Tennessean who did so much for Knoxville and the University of Tennessee," said Nicholas Cazana, innkeeper at the Tennessean Hotel.

Heather King, who also designed the Pat Summitt Clinic at the UT Medical Center, headed the suite's interior design and made sure it celebrated Summitt's legacy. The suite features wood elements resembling a basketball court, a wall dedicated to Summitt's coaching accomplishments and several iconic images from Summitt's career.

