Tennesseans can now take advantage of tuition-free community and technical college benefits through Tennessee Reconnect.

The new scholarship was approved by state lawmakers in 2017 and builds off the Tennessee Promise Program for high school graduates.

The 2019-2020 #TNReconnect application is officially open today! If you are thinking about going back to school through #TNReconnect, or are currently enrolled and want to continue your education, you can begin applying today. Visit https://t.co/nF0rHIx9LD for more information. pic.twitter.com/1IfzgVVHKi — Tennessee Reconnect (@TNReconnect) October 1, 2018

Tennessee Reconnect established a last-dollar scholarship for adults to earn an associate degree or technical certificate free of tuition or mandatory fees.

"We want to send a clear message that wherever you fall on life's path, you have the opportunity to earn an education beyond high school," Haslam said.

To take advantage of the state benefits beginning in the coming fall semester, Haslam encourage adults to follow four steps to apply.

Applications for the scholarship can be completed online at TNReconnect.gov.

Apply to a local community college or participating Tennessee Reconnect technical institute.

File the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid)

Enroll in a degree or certificate program at least part-time

Only Tennessee residents without an associate or bachelor's degree can be considered for the scholarship. Applicants must also have established residency in the state for at least one full year and need to file as an independent student on the FAFSA.

