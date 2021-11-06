Go Vols! | Tennessee baseball fans plan weekend tailgates

Fans are planning tailgates and other activities for this weekend's baseball game. Usually, tailgates are reserved for football.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball fans are planning to tailgate this weekend's NCAA Super Regional games in Knoxville. Usually, tailgating is reserved for Volunteer football games but the excitement around a winning baseball team has generated interest.

Vols superfan Paul Pittman said he has been tailgating football games for the past 12 years, but this is his first time tailgating baseball.

"When you have the best baseball team in America, you have to come out and support it," said Pittman. "You've got a team that the players are showing that they give their all, the coach is definitely showing that, and now, the administration is showing that."

Pittman said most of the tailgates will begin two hours before the game, and he prefers to set up near the right field.

"We enjoyed doing this kind of gathering with a bunch of friends, and then catching home runs, catching dingers when they're doing batting practice," Pittman said.

University of Tennessee Athletics administration took heat from Volunteer fans after announcing only 500 general admission tickets would be available for the games this weekend. The athletic department said they had to hold tickets for players' families, LSU fans (per NCAA rules), donors and season ticket holders.

In response, UT organized the 'Big Orange Block Party' next to Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The party is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Pat Summit Head Road.

Tennessee will be hosting LSU in the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament, starting Saturday at 7 p.m.