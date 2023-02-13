Tennessee Basketball hoping to checker Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday

A website is available to help fans figure out if they should wear white or orange at the Feb. 15 game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Basketball is hoping to checker Thompson-Boling Arena in orange and white sections, similar to how fans organized to checker Neyland Stadium in the past.

A website is available to help basketball fans figure out if they should wear either white or orange at the game on Feb. 15. To use the website, fans need to type in the section, row and seat number of where they will sit during the game.

Entire sections should be colored either white or orange during the game, according to the arena seat map.

The Vols are expected to play against No. 1 Alabama on Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. Fans can watch it on ESPN2.