Tennessee, Bijou theaters planning series of shows in March

The Tennessee Theatre will offer streaming-only shows. The Bijou will have streamed and limited seating.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Music returns next month to Gay Street's two grand theaters. One will offer limited-seating live shows. The other is resuming a series of streaming-only shows.

On Tuesday, March 2, the Tennessee Theatre resumes its Ghostlight Series with a streamed performance in the house by Kukuly and the Gypsy Fuego. The following weeks will feature streamed concerts by Josh Oliver, the Kenneth Brown Quintet and Cruz Contreras.

While you can watch the shows for free online, your donations are welcome (hint, hint).

COVID-19 has gutted theater plans across the country to hold live performances of all kinds. Houses have been left with little operating income. They need your help.

You can learn more about the new Ghostlight series here.

Also, live music returns to the Bijou in March.

The theater will offer four performances with the option of limited seating to promote social distancing or streaming.

You can learn more information here. Tickets for either option are available online.

The first of four March shows will be Friday, March 5. Kelsey's Woods will perform.

Other artists: Temp Job on March 12; Crawdaddy Jones on March 19; and Three Star Revival on March 27.