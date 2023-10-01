TN legislature files bill requiring evidence to be collected from rape kits within 30 days

The bill, HB 0104, would also require TBI to write a plan for eliminating any existing backlog of sexual assault evidence collection kits.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill making its way through the state legislature would require the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to perform forensic analysis of sexual assault evidence collection kits within 30 days of receiving them from a law enforcement agency.

The bill, HB 0104, was introduced by Representative Antonio Parkinson (R - Memphis). If it passes, the TBI would need to hasten the speed at which they process the kits starting Jan. 1, 2024. In October, TBI said that it takes around 43 weeks for a kit to be processed at its Knoxville lab, 42.4 weeks at its Jackson lab and 32.7 weeks at its Nashville lab.

It would also require the TBI to submit a plan for eliminating a backlog of sexual assault evidence collection kits within 45 days of when the bill passes.

If the TBI gets confirmation from a law enforcement agency or a district attorney's office that a DNA record was not connected to a criminal investigation, then the TBI would need to expunge that record. The bill specifically says that even if the DNA record is not expunged, a DNA match could not be challenged in court.

TBI also announced on March 6 that it would start outsourcing the testing of at least 550 rape kits to a private lab in Florida — DNA Labs International in Deerfield Beach. The bureau said they would fund outsourcing the rape kits through a $1.5 million federal grant.