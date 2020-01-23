A bill filled in the Tennessee legislature this week is seeking to more than double the minimum hourly wage for employees.

Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) introduced SB1788 on Wednesday. The bill is called the 'Tennessee Mimimum Wage Act" and would seek to raise the current minimum wage in the state from $7.25 to $15 per hour.

Yarbro also filed SB1797, which would also increase the minimum wage for state employees to $15.

Both bills, if passed, would take effect on July 1, 2020.

