Bill proposed in TN legislature would help pay for PTSD treatment among full-time firefighters

SB 0856 was introduced by Senator Paul Bailey (R - Sparta) and would include PTSD treatments under worker's compensation for firefighters.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill introduced in the Tennessee legislature on Monday would enact the "James 'Dustin' Samples Act," extending worker's compensation benefits to paid firefighters who are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The bill, SB 0856, would only extend benefits to full-time or regular firefighters who work for fire departments of municipalities, counties or other political subdivisions.

It would require the state to create a grant program to help fund the expanded Worker's Compensation Law. Fire departments that develop training courses for mental health awareness would be eligible for the grant program.

Firefighters would also only be eligible for benefits to treat PTSD if they faced trauma as part of the job. For example, they would be eligible if they witnessed the death or injury of a minor, or if a minor dies at a hospital or while en route to a hospital.

They could also file for worker's compensation if they witness an "individual whose death involved a serious bodily injury of a nature that shocks the conscience," or if they see a survivor who had a similarly egregious injury.

Firefighters who respond to an event where a responder, co-worker of a responder, or family member was involved would also be eligible.