JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee said Johnson City is to blame for a chlorine spill in the Watauga River last month that killed more than 2,000 fish.

Tennessee has issued a notice of violation to the city's water and sewer services. It said the investigation of the chlorine spill revealed that a city storm drain was the culprit.

The notice requires the city to correct deficiencies and if they don't, it could face the possibility of civil penalties.