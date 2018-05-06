For those who love craft brews, it's about to get easier to tell whether or not you're getting beer from an independent brewer or an industry giant.

Breweries across Tennessee have adopted the Brewer's Association independent craft brewer seal. This label can be found on beer bottles and is meant to help customers verify that their beer truly meets the "craft" standard.

According to the Brewers Association, a trade organization with more than 4,380 U.S. brewery members, there are three requirements a brewer must meet to receive "craft" designation.

The brewer must be small.

By definition, this means they produce 6 million barrels of beer or less per year. They also must be independent, meaning less than 25 percent of the company is owned by a non-craft producer.

Lastly, brewers must be traditional, making most of their beer with traditional ingredients like malted barley.

To date, 57 percent of craft brewers in Tennessee have signed on to use the seal.

The Brewers Association says this is already helping small, local businesses.

