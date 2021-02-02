Tennessee to move ahead with new broadband coverage map

The initial map will cost an estimated $450,000.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are moving forward with a plan to map out just where hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans without access to high-speed Internet live.

The plan follows the lead of other states that no longer rely on federal maps that overstate coverage in some communities.

State broadband director Crystal Ivey says Tennessee plans to collect and validate service data from providers for about a year, with an anticipated completion of summer 2022.

The initial map will cost an estimated $450,000.