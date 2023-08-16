Alaskan authorities searching for man and woman from Tennessee reported missing

The Fairbanks Police Department asked Alaska State Troopers for help finding Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovesepian, 37, both from Tennessee.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Alaskan law enforcement said they were searching for a man and woman from Tennessee after they did not appear for a return flight and had not contacted their families.

The Fairbanks Police Department asked the Alaskan State Troopers for help finding Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovesepian, 37, on Aug. 12. They said FPD officers found their luggage still at their accommodations in Fairbank. Troopers then started investigating leads across interior Alaska.

On Aug. 12, they found their vehicle at Chena Hot Springs Resort. After finding it, they launched a search-and-rescue operation in the area with helicopters, sUAS, ATVs and professional teams.

FPD said they checked into an Airbnb on Aug. 9 and were scheduled to check out on Aug. 11. Neither of them had checked out, according to FPD.

Anyone with information about Bare or Hovespian's whereabouts should contact the Fairbanks Police Department at 907-450-6500 or email crupe@fairbanks.us.