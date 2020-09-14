Tennessee crews deploy to Louisiana to help with rescue and relief as Hurricane Sally nears Gulf Coast

Tennessee has sent urban search and rescue resources to the region to support emergency relief efforts.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Emergency and utility crews from Tennessee are deploying to Louisiana as Hurricane Sally approaches landfall on the Gulf Coast.

As of Monday afternoon, Hurricane Sally was a category one storm. The storm-weary coast is preparing for it to potentially strengthen to category 2 before its projected early Tuesday landfall stretching from the Western Florida Panhandle to Louisiana, with severe storm surge and flooding being the biggest threats for the region.

“This is what Tennesseans do. In times of disaster or crisis, we volunteer to help those in need,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said. “We are proud to serve our neighboring states and provide support during this challenging time.”

The team includes 35 members from various departments across the state, including Nashville fire, police and public works.