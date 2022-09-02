Tennessee part of settlements over 2012 and 2015 data breaches

The companies involved in the data breaches agreed to pay a total of around $16 million, and Tennessee will get a total of $271,559 from them.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will get a total of $271,559 from two national settlements involving data breaches in 2012 and 2015.

According to the state's Attorney General's office, the data breaches affected millions of people across the U.S. The data breaches involved T-Mobile and Experian.

In 2015, Experian reported that an "unauthorized actor" was able to access part of Experian's network storing personal information for its client, T-Mobile. Specifically, information associated with people who applied for T-Mobile's postpaid services and device financing between September 2013 and September 2015 was at risk.

The information included names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, identification numbers and other information used in T-Mobile's credit assessments.

The Attorney General's office said 200,849 Tennessee residents were impacted by the breach. As part of this settlement, Experian agreed to strengthen its data security and implement new security programs while paying $12.67 million. They also had to five years of free credit monitoring services to affected consumers, and two free copies of their credit report annually.

In a separate settlement, T-Mobile agreed to pay $2.43 million and implement a vendor risk management program and establish vendor assessment and monitoring systems. It does not include a separate data breach the company announced in August 2021.