Tennessee to require debris burn permits starting Oct. 15

Dry conditions and trees that shed their leaves heighten fire danger, according to a release from the Department of Agriculture.

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry said debris burn permits are required for leaf and brush piles starting Oct. 15 as the state heads into fall fire season.

“Careless debris burning is a primary cause of wildland fires every year in Tennessee,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Burning leaf and brush piles can be an effective tool to remove collected debris from your yard but the tool needs to be used safely with cooperative weather and under constant supervision. Practice safe debris burning and remember that state permits are required starting this Saturday in areas where local governments do not have established outdoor burning ordinances.”

Debris burn permits for leaf and brush piles are available at no charge on the MyTN mobile app or online, according to officials. Apply the same day you plan to burn. Online permits can be obtained daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. (CST) for any size leaf and brush burn pile. Each pile should be completely extinguished by the permit expiration.

The department said to call the Division of Forestry burn permit phone number at 877-350-BURN (2876) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. for larger broadcast burning, such as forestry, agricultural, and land clearing. This phone line will open Friday, Oct. 14. Callers may experience longer wait times when call volume is high.

Permits are issued only when conditions are conducive to safe burning, according to the Department of Agriculture. If you live inside city limits, check with your municipality for additional restrictions before you burn.

A list of materials that are not allowed to be burned can be found on the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation's website, according to the release. Call 1-888-891-TDEC to report illegal burning.

The department said burning without a permit is a class C misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine. You are legally required to stay with their fire until extinguished.

The department gave tips that should be followed when it is safe to conduct a debris burn: