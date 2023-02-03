DCS presents budget for addressing staffing and resource issues

The Department of Children's Services said children were no longer sleeping in the department's offices.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Children's Services presented its annual budget to state leaders, as it tries to meet the needs of children in its care. In February, Gov. Bill Lee proposed an additional $193 million to help the department.

During a presentation to the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee, department leaders said they don't have adequate staffing, facilities or resources to support children. They said there are 8,356 dependent and neglected children in its custody. They said every bed for each child costs around $200,000 per year after accounting for other kinds of support.

Commissioner Margie Quin spoke during the meeting, presenting the department's annual budget and how the additional funding would be spent. She said the department has taken the first steps towards training new employees to meet staffing demands, and Quin said they are hoping to increase their capacity to care for children.

She said 118 beds meant for children who are waiting to learn the next steps in their case are currently unavailable because the department cannot afford to staff them.

She said $33 million in the budget is meant to increase bed capacity and $39.8 million is meant to help pay providers. There was a budget increase in July 2022 to help the department as well, but Quin said that for five years prior there was no rate increase at all.

"The department had fallen so far behind that this year's increase will bring us to even," she said.

She also said $11 million of the department's budget goes to help alleviate the burden on case managers while the department searches for people to hire. With the money, she said an RFP will be issued to qualified providers across the state to provide case management services. They will target the Davidson County area, the mid-Cumberland area, and northeast Knox County.

She also said around $15.8 million was given to raise the salaries of case managers, bringing their starting salary to $50,600 per year.

In total, she said the budget for DCS services was around $193.5 million.

Quin also proposed spending the largest portions of the department's budget on foster care and residential services. They also suggested spending around 14% of the budget, or $27.3 million, on case management operations.

She also discussed the turnover rate in the department and said case managers had a 23.4% turnover rate in the fiscal year 2023 — a decline of 28.8% during the previous year.

To help improve those rates, she said the department offered a 24-week training period for first-year case managers, as well as in-person cohorts. They also expanded simulation labs and invited them to spend a week in Nashville to meet their peers and their department leadership.

She also said first-year case managers would be capped at ten cases. They also said they took steps to limit hours worked in a day for all case managers, reduced reimbursement paperwork, increased salaries and offered meetings with executive leadership.

The presentation came after a state audit in December 2022 found a "crisis-level" situation at the department. It said kids had to sleep on the floors of state offices and case manager turnover had reached such a high point that the safety of vulnerable children was at risk.

Quin said that some of those issues had been fixed since the audit, and no children were sleeping on floors now.