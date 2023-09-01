TDEC to improve water infrastructure in Maynardville

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announces $75,000 loan to improve water infrastructure in Maynardville.

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announces a $75,000 loan will be used for the City of Maynardville to improve water infrastructure.

“These loans help provide important water infrastructure projects in communities across the state, and we look forward to the improvements they will bring,” Lee said.

According to a release, the loan is one of three approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority, with two loans for the City of Rocky Top, making the total for the two cities $2.4 million.

These loans will begin in 2024, with $75,000 in drinking water loans and $2,325,000 in clean water loans, officials say.

“The State Revolving Fund Loan Program provides important assistance for communities to meet infrastructure needs,” Salyers said. “Every community deserves high-quality water service, and this helps make that happen.”

Tennessee’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program has awarded more than $2 billion in low-interest loans since its inception in 1987.