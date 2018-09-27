As more states see marijuana legalization efforts progress, the Tennessee Department of Health is issuing a public health advisory over the use of cannabis products.

The TDH led the alert claiming marijuana is addictive, saying 1 in 11 people who use the substance will become addicted to it.

Citing data from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the TDH claims there were 2,182 admissions to state-funded substance use treatment services in Tennessee -- with marijuana as the primary substance. The TDH claims that was more admissions than heroin or cocaine.

The advisory also warns that teens who use the substance are at greater risk for addiction, also claiming modern marijuana is more potent than before.

The TDH lists at 2017 study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine -- saying marijuana use is associated with adverse health outcomes including development of psychoses like schizophrenia and increased risk for vehicle crashes.

"Marijuana impairs judgment and can lead to actions that result in death. These include motor vehicle crashes, falls, and other deaths including those resulting from actions performed with impaired judgment. While marijuana may not directly result in death in the same way as other drugs, there are unfortunately many instances where marijuana intoxication has led to death," the advisory said.

The advisory also claims there are only limited applications for cannabis-derived medications -- including relief from nausea and vomiting from chemotherapy, spasticity in patients with multiple sclerosis, and chronic neuropathic pain.

A record high 64% of Americans support legalizing marijuana for recreational use, according to a 2017 Gallup Poll. Support for legalization is rooted in changing perceptions of the drug’s potential harm, as well as the prospect of hundreds of millions of dollars in marijuana sales and excise tax revenue for state governments.

You can read the TDH's full advisory below:

© 2018 WBIR