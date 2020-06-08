Tennessee elections 2020: Republican candidates for U.S. Senate

Republican voters will find 15 people on their primary ballot Thursday running for the U.S. Senate from Tennessee.

TENNESSEE, USA — Republican voters will find 15 people on their primary ballot Thursday running for the U.S. Senate from Tennessee.

Only one can emerge the winner Thursday.

Thousands of Knox Countians already have voted -- through the early voting process that ended Aug. 1 or by absentee ballot.

Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Here's a sample of the Republican ballot.

The 15 GOP candidates, in order of appearance on the ballot: Clifford Adkins; Natisha Brooks; Byron Bush; Roy Dale Cope; Terry Dicus; Tom Emerson Jr.; George S. Flinn Jr.; Bill Hagerty; John Henry; Joe Henry; Kent A. Morrell; Glen L. Neal Jr.; John E. Osborne; Aaron L. Pettigrew; David Schuster; and Manny Sethi.

They seek to replace Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring this year.

Five Democrats also are running in their own primary for the seat.

The general election is Nov. 3.

Hagerty and Sethi are widely viewed as the GOP front-runners. They've spent heavily on TV advertising in recent weeks; political action committees also have chipped in with their own ads.

You can learn more about Hagerty here.