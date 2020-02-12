Tennessee expecting 56K COVID-19 vaccines in first allotment

The first doses are reserved for health care workers and first responders followed by our elderly and sick.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee health officials announced the initial draft of its distribution plan over a month ago in late October saying the state was working to engage with pharmacies, homeless shelters, community organizations, hospitals, and clinics to get the COVID-19 vaccine to the public.

56,500 doses will be split up around the state.

A small portion divided evenly then distributed by most need and by county population.

More doses of vaccines will come “on a rolling basis”

But how long between the two groups and then how long it could take to get to schools and other critical jobs including the general Tennessee public - an official timeline has not been given to us yet.