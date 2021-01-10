Tennessee families to see an increase in childcare support starting this month

The 10,000+ families taking part in the Childcare Certificate Program will see a 10% increase in financial support.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're receiving support for childcare through the state of Tennessee, you may see more support starting this month.

Tennessee's Childcare Certificate program is giving families and childcare centers an extra boost.

"It helps parents who have a variety of economic needs essentially be able to afford childcare," said Sky Arnold with the Tennessee Department of Human Services. "The state pays reimbursed rate directly to those childcare providers on behalf of the families who are enrolled in the program."

Arnold said the 10,000-plus families taking part in the Childcare Certificate Program will see a 10% increase in financial support.

"They allow parents to go to work, children to continue early learning," said Arnold. "They support their communities. We're hopeful this rate increase helps them out and gives them incentives to grow the childcare industry in Tennessee."

This isn't just to support families, but also childcare services across the state.

Arnold said right now childcare facilities are playing catch-up after struggling for the past year and a half.

"We hope this supports providers in operating expenses, for example, maybe retaining quality staff," said Arnold.

In order for this to happen, Arnold said having more families sign up to use childcare is ideal.

"We're hopeful that this helps families who're already signed up and for those families who are interested, we would encourage them to go to our website," said Arnold.

As for future support down the road, he said there are no immediate plans, but plans could change anytime.

"We will continue to evaluate what's possible in the coming months and years," said Arnold.