Tennessee to get around $1 million in federal grants to prevent housing discrimination

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a total of $54 million to fair housing organizations across the country.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee received a total of four federal grants totaling around $1 million to fight housing discrimination and make sure all people have a fair chance to find a home.

The money was given by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which distributed a total of $54 million to 182 fair housing organizations across the country. The money was given as part of the department's Fair Housing Initiatives Program.

“Far too many families in our country still face unconscionable prejudice, both as renters and homeowners,” said Marcia L. Fudge, the HUD Secretary. “The Fair Housing Initiatives Program puts money into communities to help them root out discrimination in housing. I am pleased to provide our state and local partners with the resources they need to combat inequity and build a fairer, more inclusive country for all.”

The money was given to two Tennessee organizations through four different grants. Those organizations were the Tennessee Fair Housing Council and West Tennessee Legal Services.

One of the grants is meant to help organizations educate communities about discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity and totaled $75,000. Another was meant to help the organizations carry out testing and enforcement activities. Another grant was meant to support their general education and outreach initiatives.