KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's grades from the American Lung Association would make your school teacher blush.

The organization gave the state four "F" grades and one "D" on its "State of Tobacco Control" report.

It says Tennessee is falling short when it comes to tobacco policy and that has life and death consequences.

"Overall, cancer incidents and cancer rates are down nationally but they're actually up in Tennessee," Emily Ogden, the Tennessee government relations director for the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network, said.

She said 33 percent of cancer deaths here are related to smoking and one of her legislative priorities is getting some $4 million for smoking prevention programs put back in the state budget.

"Without this money going back in, Tennessee is currently tied for last in the country when spending money for tobacco cessation," she said.

The money covers local educational programs like the one run by Kerri Thompson at the Knox County Health Department.

"Making the public aware that being around children especially and smoking can impact their lungs and can impact their brain development," Thompson said. "Tobacco use is still prevalent. Combustible cigarette use has decreased, however, the electronic use has increased dramatically."

She works with teachers in schools as early as elementary to teach the dangers of smoking and trying to help prevent a problem and make the state healthier.

The health department says the Tennessee Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW also has free counseling to help people who want to stop smoking.