KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — One Tennessee girl achieved a huge goal of hers Tuesday when she suited up and cheered with the spirit squad at a UT baseball game.

That honor also came with a life-changing piece of medical equipment, and the chance to throw the first pitch.

"I feel like my dreams came true," said 11-year-old Molly Claire Stephens.

That action-packed day on Rocky Top is all thanks to the most recent star of 'The Bachelor.'

Colton Underwood is more than a reality star and former NFL player. He's the founder of Colton Underwood's Legacy Foundation, which provides equipment and resources for people living with cystic fibrosis. That disease makes breathing difficult and requires constant medical condition.

Molly Claire is one of the kids with cystic fibrosis who's getting help from Underwood's Legacy Foundation.

"I don't think that it has held her back from anything at all," said her mom Megan Stephens.

Stephens said when her daughter does her breathing treatments, she's stuck in one place.

"What she typically has is a device that has to plug into a wall, so she is physically stuck, like it's a ball and chain," said Stephens.

So her friends nominated her for Colton's Legacy Project, which aims to give 50 people an AffloVest. The vest is a portable way to do necessary breathing treatments.

"Now it will be easier to move around the house while I do other stuff so I'm not late for anything," said Molly Claire.

This device can cost up to $20,000.

Molly Clair got it for free, and got to achieve one of her life-long goals of being a cheerleader for the University of Tennessee.

"It was an amazing blessing for her as well as the rest of the family," said Stephens. "It's unreal to see your 11-year-old literally knocking things off of her bucket list."

"Thank you for everything that y'all have done," said Molly Claire. "I just wish I could pay y'all back."

Stephens said her daughter should be able to use the AffloVest for the rest of her life.