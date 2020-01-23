NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee proposed what he calls "comprehensive pro-life legislation"0 Thursday morning.

The "heartbeat bill" would prohibit abortion upon detection of a fetal heartbeat, Lee said during the news conference.

It would build upon successes in other states while also incorporating innovative approaches to enhance existing law, he said.

"No one is more vulnerable than the unborn," Lee said.

He said he believed the legislation would put Tennessee at the forefront of protecting life.

It would also require an ultrasound to be conducted. Another provision Lee said is that the physician would not be able to perform an abortion if they are aware that the action is "motivated by sex, race or disability diagnosis of the child," WZTV reported.

Lee was surrounded by lawmakers Thursday for the announcement.

Similar bills have passed in other states, but have ultimately failed in Tennessee.

