KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) - Democrat gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean says he would happily sign Medicaid expansion into law in Tennessee, while his opponent Republican Bill Lee countered he would oppose such efforts.

The two top candidates on Tuesday detailed their positions during the second gubernatorial debate at the Toy F. Reid Employee Center in Kingsport. Similar to the first debate, Dean and Lee refrained from aggressively attacking each other in an overall tame event.

Dean has made Medicaid expansion - as allowed under former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act - one of his top priorities along the campaign trail. Lee says the state should come up with a plan that doesn't involve relying on federal funding.

A third debate has also been scheduled for this week on Oct. 12 in Nashville.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

