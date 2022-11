The gubernatorial race pit Republican Gov. Bill Lee against Democrat Jason Martin as well as several independent challengers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Voters decided Tuesday who will serve as governor of Tennessee for the next four years.

The gubernatorial race pit incumbent Republican Governor Bill Lee against Democratic challenger Jason Martin as well as several independent challengers.

Election results began filtering in when polls closed in Tennessee at 8 p.m. EST. Shortly after polls closed Tuesday, the Associated Press and NBC called the race for Bill Lee, projecting him to win reelection.