THP: One dead after ATV crash in LaFollette

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — A 32-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in LaFollette.

The crash happened around 11:18 p.m. on Thursday night, March 24.

Brennan Schroeder of Illinois was driving a 2020 Polaris Razor on the northbound side of Highway 25 near Duff Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The vehicle went off the right side of the highway and Schroeder over-corrected, causing the ATV to flip, THP said.

According to the crash report, Schroeder was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the ATV before the vehicle came to a stop on top of Schroeder.