THP: 14-year-old boy hit and killed by car while biking in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 14-year-old Jefferson County boy is dead after being hit by a car while biking.

The collision occurred on North White Pine Road near Hagg Store Road around 5:00 p.m. in Jefferson County on Oct. 6, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Ronnie Tarmon, 55, of Kodak was heading Northbound on North White Pine Road in a 1998 Dodge Dakota when Michael Tress, 14, of Jefferson County approached the North White Pine Road and Hagg Store Road intersection on his bike, the THP said.

Both Tarmon and Tress attempted to brake to avoid the collision. However, the truck and bike collided in the roadway, according to the THP.

Tress was thrown from the bike and landed on the road. Tress died from his injuries, the THP said.

Tress was enrolled in Patriot Academy in Jefferson County at the time of his death.

"Michael Tress was a fun-loving young man. He loved to laugh and was very loyal to his friends. His tragic death really had a profound effect on his classmates; the day after the accident which took his life was a very hard one on our campus. He will definitely be missed," Patriot Academy Principal, Dr. John Cagle, said about Tress.

Tarmon is facing criminal charges, according to the THP.