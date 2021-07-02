Tennessee Historical Commission adds seven new historical sites

Among these sites include a fire lookout tower in Union County, a WWII-era aircraft hangar and an African American cemetery.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On July 2, the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) added seven new properties to the National Register of Historic Places. This includes a fire lookout tower in Union County, an aircraft hangar from WWII and an African American cemetery.

"This designation recognizes the significance of properties that highlight Tennessee’s important history and the value of their presence in Tennessee’s landscape," said Patrick McIntyre, State Historic Preservation Officer and Executive Director.

According to THC's website, the National Register of Historic Places is the list of areas of cultural and historical importance that the Commission determines worthy of preservation.

One of the sites is the Chuck Swan Fire Lookout Tower, located in Sharps Chapel. According to THC, the tower was first constructed in 1935 by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). The tower was part of TVA's effort to improve Tennessee's fire and forest management. At the time, it was known as the Central Peninsula Fire Lookout Tower.

In 1952, TVA sold the tower and land to the state. The tower was renamed to the Chuck Swan Fire Lookout Tower after Commissioner Chuck Swan, of which the Chuck Swan State Forest is also named after.

Another new historical site is the Beck Knob Cemetery located in Chattanooga. It is a one-acre cemetery which is believed to have been a burial site for deceased African American contraband soldiers since 1865. It was donated to the African American community by a Union supporter, Joshua Beck.

In Tullahoma, an aircraft hangar built during WWII is also being recognized as a historical site. Built as part of the Tullahoma Army Base, the T-201 Aircraft Hangar was built in 1941. The hangar was used for flight operations and maintenance training.