Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton will vote to expel Knoxville Rep. Gloria Johnson and 2 other Democrats

Rep. Johnson, Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville), and Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Shelby County) joined and encouraged protests from the House floor.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — House Speaker Cameron Sexton said he would vote to expel three representatives, including Knoxville Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville).

Rep. Johnson, Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) and Rep. Pearson (D-Shelby County) joined protests calling for stricter gun laws at the state Capitol, Thursday.

From the House floor, Rep. Jones and Rep. Pearson used a megaphone to talk to protestors. Rep. Johnson was the third member of the group at the podium.

"This is about setting precedent on how you conduct yourself on the House floor," said Speaker Sexton. "I believe their actions on that day, which has never happened in our entire state history...rises to the level of being expelled."

Rep. Johnson said she was protesting to fight for school safety.

"If you want to expel members for caring about third grade kids, I guess you can go ahead and do that," said Rep. Johnson.

Former Knoxville Mayor and Ambassador to Poland Victor Ashe also served in the Tennessee General Assembly. Ashe is a Republican.

"This is a gross overreaction," Ashe said. "All three will probably be re-elected and sent back to Nashville."

Ashe said he thinks members of the House could use other remedies to prevent this from happening again.

"I think it was inappropriate," Ashe said. "Having said that, I don't think it rises to the level of being expelled."

Republicans have a supermajority in the Tennessee House of Representatives. If the vote falls along party lines, all 3 of the representatives would be expelled from the state house.