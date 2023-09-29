Tennessee inmate who shot at KPD officer, led authorities on manhunt in January 2018, dies in prison

KPD said Lucas was pulled over on Washington Pike before pulling out a shotgun and firing at an officer, hitting him in the shoulder.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Corrections said Friday that Ronnie Lucas Wilson died while in prison. He was convicted of shooting a Knoxville Police Department officer in 2018 and leading authorities on a statewide manhunt.

According to KPD, Wilson was pulled over outside the Target store on Washington Pike for speeding in January 2018. Police said he pulled out a shotgun and fired at the officer, who did not return fire and was hit in the shoulder. He then sped off from the police.

Wilson then led authorities on a statewide manhunt, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added him to its Top 10 Most Wanted list. He was later captured in Blount County.

At the time of the manhunt, KPD said Wilson was listed as a member of the Aryan Nations gang and that there was already an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a violation of probation and aggravated assault.