A judge in Tennessee is making headlines for his kind gesture toward a mother being sworn in as a lawyer.

Juliana Lamar was finalizing her yearslong work at law school by raising her right hand when the judge, Judge Richard Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals, doing the honor grabbed her 1-year-old son, Beckham, to be included.

Buzzfeed News reported that Lamar graduated from Belmont University College and gave birth to her son during that time.

Lamar told Buzzfeed that it wasn't easy being a new mom in law school. She had a cesarean section and had to attend classes the next week because of the school's strict policy. She credits her husband, who is serving in the U.S. Army, with being supportive during that time.

"The pressure I felt was horrible, and I hope it has led my law school to rethink its policies for future mothers," Lamar told Buzzfeed. "I understand having a child during law school is often a choice, however, as young female professionals there is not a perfect time for us to have children."

As for the video that went viral, it's been shared almost 10,000 times and has nearly 56,000 likes.